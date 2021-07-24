Tata Tiago NRG likely to return in BS6 avatar on 4 August

Tata is likely to add another vehicle to the Tiago range next month in the form of the Tiago NRG on 4 August. The first launch in 2018, it is essentially a crossover version of the hatchback with a body kit, a different design for the alloy wheels (as compared to the standard car) as well as a slightly different interior.

We expect that Tata will offer the same body kit but with the design elements of the latest Tiago design language that was introduced at the end of 2019. The Tiago NRG is expected to be offered on multiple variants of the hatchback and with both automatic and manual options. The only engine on offer for the Tiago range is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. The Tiago NRGs biggest rival is the Maruti CelerioX as well as the Datsun Go, Maruti Wagon R as well the Hyundai Santro.

Tata Tiago ₹ 5.00 Lakh Onwards

