      Tata Tiago NRG teased ahead of 4 August debut

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 26 July 2021,21:55 PM IST

      Its official, the Tata Tiago NRG will make a return on 4 August. It’s a return of Tata’s micro-SUV and is expected to be offered in petrol power with both automatic and manual transmission options. First launched in late 2018, it is a Tiago with a SUV like body kit, slightly taller wheels and slightly customised interiors as compared to the standard car. 

      The petrol engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill producing 84bhp/114Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Like the previous car, it is expected to be offered as a top-spec model with all the bells and whistles that Tata has for the Tiago range. 

      The entry-level B-segment has currently the Kwid 1.0-litre and the Maruti CelerioX in terms of SUV styled vehicle and with a growing demand for such cars, it looks like Tata wants back in the game. Test mules of the Tiago NRG has been spotted earlier this year with camouflage on the front and rear indicating where the changes will occur. 

      Tata Tiago NRG teased ahead of 4 August debut

      Tata Tiago NRG teased ahead of 4 August debut

      By Desirazu Venkat07/26/2021 21:55:46

      It is expected to be offered with both automatic and manual options.

