            Tata Tiago EV India launch tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 27 September 2022,15:25 PM IST

            Tata is all geared up for the launch of the new Tiago EV tomorrow. This new EV will join the brand’s electric vehicle range, including the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max.

            Earlier this month, the automaker posted a few teaser images, revealing various new features of the Tiago EV, such as connected car features with smartwatch compatibility, cruise control, leatherette seat covers, and re-gen modes. It is also likely to feature a blanked-off grille, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels.

            The Tiago EV is expected to get the 26kWh battery pack and electric powertrain from the Tigor EV. This electric powertrain produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque and provides an ARAI-certified range of 306km. As shown in the teaser images, it will also feature fast charging. Notably, the Tigor EV supports 25kW DC charging, which can charge from zero to 80 per cent in claimed 65 minutes.

            All Popular Cars