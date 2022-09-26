  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 26 September 2022,17:25 PM IST

            Tata has introduced two new variants — XMS and XMAS in its Safari line-up, priced at Rs 17.96 lakh and Rs 19.26 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively. While the XMS is positioned between XM and XT, the XMAS sits between XMA and XTA+.

            These new variants come with additional features over the XM/XMA variants, such as a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and four tweeters, a rearview camera, follow me home headlights, electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors, and multi-drive modes — Eco, City, and Sport.

            The Safari is powered by a 1,956cc, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine generating 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV competes against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

            Meanwhile, the carmaker launched the new Harrier XMS variant at Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier in September 2022. It also received similar updates as the new Safari XMS variants.

            Tata Safari
            Tata Safari ₹ 15.35 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Safari | Tata Safari | Safari XMS | Safari XMAS

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/26/2022 17:25:13

            The Safari is available in Adventure, Dark, Jet, Kaziranga, and Gold Editions.

            New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries commence in India

            New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries commence in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2022 13:17:06

            Mahindra has officially begun deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the country.

            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh

            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/26/2022 12:39:02

            The new Grand Vitara is available in six variants, nine colours, and two powertrain options.

            New BYD Atto 3 interior revealed ahead of launch

            New BYD Atto 3 interior revealed ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2022 01:00:32

            BYD has showcased the interiors of the upcoming Atto 3 EV SUV ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 11 October.

            Tata Tiago EV India launch on 28 September

            Tata Tiago EV India launch on 28 September

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/25/2022 22:57:52

            Tata's Tiago EV could be powered by a 26kWh battery pack.

            Four Points hotel installs a charging station in Vashi

            Four Points hotel installs a charging station in Vashi

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/24/2022 22:40:08

            Four Points by Sheraton Vashi, has installed an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at its premises. The charging facility has been inaugurated in collaboration with brand Charge Zone.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/23/2022 15:40:26

            The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain options.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo S90

            Volvo S90

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars