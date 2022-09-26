Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

Tata has introduced two new variants — XMS and XMAS in its Safari line-up, priced at Rs 17.96 lakh and Rs 19.26 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively. While the XMS is positioned between XM and XT, the XMAS sits between XMA and XTA+.

These new variants come with additional features over the XM/XMA variants, such as a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and four tweeters, a rearview camera, follow me home headlights, electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors, and multi-drive modes — Eco, City, and Sport.

The Safari is powered by a 1,956cc, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine generating 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV competes against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Meanwhile, the carmaker launched the new Harrier XMS variant at Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier in September 2022. It also received similar updates as the new Safari XMS variants.

