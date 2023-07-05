Mahindra announces monsoon service camp across the country

Mahindra has announced a monsoon special service camp for its entire range of SUVs in India. The camp is being held from 3 July to 15 July 2023 at all Mahindra-authorised service centres across the country.

Under this campaign, customers can avail of various services like car health checkup, battery health checkup, tyre alignment with balancing, and more.

Listed below are the benefits that Mahindra customers can avail of during the monsoon service camp:

21-point vehicle checkup Free windshield washer Tyre replacement with complimentary alignment and balancing Free battery checkup and replacement Five per cent discount on select spare parts 10 per cent on underbody treatment and headlamp restoration

In other news, Mahindra XUV700 recently achieved the one lakh unit sales milestone in less than 20 months in India.

