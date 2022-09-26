New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries commence in India

Mahindra has officially begun deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the country. The carmaker, which launched the new-gen model in India earlier this year, plans to deliver 7,000 units of the Scorpio-N in the first 10 days.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was introduced in India in June this year, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 for the base-spec Z2 petrol MT seven-seat variant, and going all the way up to Rs 23.90 lakh for the top-spec Z8L Diesel AT 4WD seven-seat variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Last month, Mahindra announced the delivery schedule of the Scorpio-N, where the Z8L variants would be given the highest priority. Deliveries for the Z8L variant in the first batch of the three-row SUV are slated to be completed by November, while the average waiting period across the variant range stands at four months.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five variants across six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Customers can choose from a range of seven colours. Engine options include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. These motors are paired with six-speed manual and automatic units while a 4x4 system is offered with select variants. The Scorpio-N is sold alongside the previous-gen model, now called the Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

