Maruti Invicto prices increased; gets new safety feature

Maruti Suzuki has updated the feature list of the Invicto MPV in the country with immediate effect. The carmaker has added a rear seat-belt reminder system in the entry-level Zeta+ variant. This feature was already offered in the top-spec Alpha+ variant.

As a result of the feature update, the prices of the Invicto have been hiked by up to Rs. 3,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices of the most expensive Maruti offering now start at Rs. 24.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor, sending power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit. The petrol engine develops 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. We have driven the Invicto and our review is live on the website.

