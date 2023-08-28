Toyota Rumion delivery timeline revealed

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the prices of the Rumion MPV earlier today, 28 August, starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now revealed the booking and delivery details of the model.

Bookings of the 2023 Toyota Rumion are open for Rs. 11,000, with deliveries set to begin on 8 September. The model is available in three variants – S, G, and V. Customers can choose from five colours, including Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver.

At the heart of the new Rumion is a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The petrol engine develops 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the CNG mode has an output of 87bhp and 121Nm of torque.

