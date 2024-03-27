    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon gets five new AMT variants; prices start from Rs. 10 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 27 March 2024,12:57 PM IST

            Tata Motors has silently introduced five new AMT variants in the Nexon lineup. Earlier available only with Creative and the variants above it, customers can now opt for this gearbox in three petrol and two diesel variants with prices starting from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            While the AMT petrol variants can be had in Smart+, Pure, and Pure S, the diesel AMT variants are offered in only Pure and Pure S variants. Apart from the addition of the AMT gearbox in select variants, no other changes have been made to the SUV.

            Tata Nexon Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Nexon is broadly offered in four variants, namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless, across petrol and diesel powertrain options. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine belting 118bhp/170Nm and 113bhp/260Nm, respectively. The transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

            The following are the ex-showroom prices of the newly launched AMT variants:

            VariantEx-showroom price
            Smart+ petrolRs. 10 lakh
            Pure petrolRs. 10.5 lakh
            Pure S petrolRs. 11 lakh
            Pure dieselRs. 11.8 lakh
            Pure S dieselRs. 12.3 lakh
            Tata Nexon
            TataNexon ₹ 8.15 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon

            All Popular Cars