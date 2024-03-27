    Recently Viewed
            Citroen Basalt is the new Tata Curvv rival

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 27 March 2024,16:44 PM IST

            Citroen has revealed its third model under the C-cubed program. Christened ‘Basalt’, it is a coupe SUV and is based on its younger siblings, C3 and C3 Aircross.

            The Basalt will go on sale in the second half of 2024 and will be underpinned by the same Smart Car platform as the other two models. The automaker has not given any details on its dimensions. However, we expect it to be slightly longer than the C3 Aircross (4,323mm length) but with the same 2,671mm wheelbase.

            Citroen Basalt Left Rear Three Quarter

            The release pictures show the Basalt in a vibrant shade of yellow with the signature family face. The split headlamps now house projectors and the DRLs are split in two. The silver skid plates, protruding wheel arches with plastic cladding give it a rugged look and the contrasting black roof, black alloy wheels, and ORVM caps give it a sporty appeal. The thoroughly redesigned posterior holds the wraparound tail lamps, chunky cladding on the bumper, and a shark fin antenna.

            When launched in the coming months, we expect it to be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. It will be a direct rival to the upcoming Tata Curvv and other mid-size SUVs in the segment like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor.

            Citroen Basalt
            Citroen Basalt
            All Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt

            All Popular Cars