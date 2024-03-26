    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate surpasses 30,000 unit sales milestone; launched as WR-V in Japan

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 26 March 2024,15:33 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced that its only SUV, the Elevate, has surpassed the 30,000 unit sales milestone in India. Launched in September last year, this Hyundai Creta rival took six months to achieve this sales milestone. Apart from this, the automaker has launched this SUV in its home country, Japan, under the WR-V plate.

            While the India-spec Elevate gets all the bells and whistles, the Japan-spec misses out on a larger touchscreen infotainment screen, single pane sunroof, wireless charger, and leather accents on the dashboard. Under the hood, the WR-V comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a CVT unit.

            Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

            Speaking on this occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Launch of the 'Made-in-India' Elevate as WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies. The all-new Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming our key pillar of business. We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with best quality and craftsmanship.”

