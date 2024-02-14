Skoda Slavia Style Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 19.13 lakh

Skoda India has launched Slavia Style Edition at Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to 500 units, it is based on the top-spec Style variant and costs Rs. 30,000 more.

The Style Edition gets cosmetic tweaks and is available in Candy White, Tornado Red, and Brilliant Silver exterior colours. With the update, the Slavia is equipped with a dual camera dash camera, puddle lamps and scuff plates along with ‘Edition’ badging on the B-pillar and steering wheel.

Besides this, it continues to get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation. The Slavia has already secured a full five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

This special edition is available only with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of prak torque. The transmission option is limited only to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

