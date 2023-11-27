    Recently Viewed
            Skoda launches Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions in India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 27 November 2023,14:29 PM IST

            Skoda Auto India has launched a new ‘Elegance’ version for the Slavia and Kushaq line-ups, with prices starting at Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). To be available in limited numbers, both the models, based on the Style variant, will be powered exclusively by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine. Also up for offer is a new Deep Black paintjob.

            Skoda Slavia Left Front Three Quarter

            In terms of updates, the new Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions get a Deep Black colour, chrome inserts, ‘Elegance’ badging on the B-pillar, new alloy wheels, puddle lamps, ‘Elegance' badge on the steering wheel, new mats, cushions, and neck rests. The Slavia also features a scuff plate with ‘Slavia’ lettering. On the features front, they come equipped with electric front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment systems, six speakers, and a sub-woofer.

            Skoda Slavia Right Rear Three Quarter

            Powering the new Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions will be a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. This motor is tuned to develop 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.

            The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Elegance editions (all prices, ex-showroom):

            Slavia Elegance 1.5 MT: Rs. 17.52 lakh

            Slavia Elegance 1.5 AT: Rs. 18.92 lakh

            Kushaq Elegance 1.5 MT: Rs. 18.31 lakh

            Kushaq Elegance 1.5 AT: Rs. 19.51 lakh

            Skoda Slavia
            Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.89 Lakh Onwards
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia

