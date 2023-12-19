Tata Motors to open its first dedicated EV showroom on 21 December

Tata Motors is all set to inaugurate its first EV-only showroom for the Indian market on 21 December. The brand will throw open the doors of the first two showrooms in the Delhi-NCR region later this week.

Tata Motors currently sells three cars in the EV space, namely the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and the Tigor EV. This lineup is expected to be expanded in the coming year with the arrival of the Curvv EV, Punch EV, Harrier EV, Safari EV, and also the Sierra EV.

Compared to the current range of showrooms, the ones for EVs could get a different theme, colour scheme, and more. The dealerships are also expected to be set up right from a showroom-only space to a full-fledged 3S facility with a DC fast charging station in tow.

