            Kia Sonet facelift booking amount revealed ahead of launch

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 18 December 2023,16:00 PM IST

            Kia recently pulled the covers off the facelifted Sonet in India ahead of its launch, which is likely to take place next month. The company will commence bookings of the updated sub-four-metre SUV on 20 December, 2023.

            Kia Sonet Facelift Right Side View

            We can now confirm that the 2024 Kia Sonet can be booked on the official website or via authorised dealerships for an amount of Rs. 25,000. Further, customers can avail priority delivery with the help of the brand’s K-Code program.

            Kia Sonet Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            On the design front, the new Kia Sonet facelift gets revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and taillights, sleek LED fog lights, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and a new Pewter Olive paintjob. Customers will be able to choose from seven variants and 11 colours, including the Xclusive Matte Graphite option.

            Kia Sonet Facelift Dashboard

            Inside, the facelifted Sonet will come equipped with a Level 1 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, OTA updates, new 10.25-inch coloured driver’s display, and an electric sunroof.

            The refreshed Kia Sonet will be available with three engine options – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit, seven-speed DCT unit, and six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic units.

            Kia Sonet Facelift
            KiaSonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Sonet Facelift | Kia Sonet Facelift

