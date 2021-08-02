Tata Motors to hike prices of all passenger vehicles from tomorrow

Tata Motors has announced to levy a 0.8 per cent price increase across all its passenger vehicles from 3 August, 2021. The revision will vary depending upon the model and the variant and the new prices of the model range will be disclosed soon.

The Indian carmaker is also offering price protection on all retail passenger vehicles till 31 August, 2021. This means that all the cars billed on or before the said date will be as per the old prices. Besides this, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Tiago NRG edition on 4 August, 2021 and you can know more about it here.

Tata Motors recently launched the extended Dark Edition range that now comprises the Altroz, Nexon, and the Nexon EV. To know more about these models, watch our detailed video embedded below. The car manufacturer recently launched the Nexon EV in Nepal whereas the recently launched Safari surpassed the 10,000-unit production milestone.

Tata Nexon ₹ 7.20 Lakh Onwards

