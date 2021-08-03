BS6 Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India tomorrow

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the updated Tiago NRG in the country tomorrow. The model has already been spotted at local dealerships in the country, hinting at the changes the refreshed hatchback will arrive with.

Design highlights of the BS6 Tata Tiago NRG include roof rails, faux silver-coloured skid plates at the front and rear, body-cladding all-around, rear view camera, a new set of styled steel wheels, and plastic cladding on the boot lid. The model also features blacked-out ORVMs, b-pillars, c-pillars, and roof.

Powering the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will be a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor could be paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit.

Inside, the refreshed Tata Tiago NRG is expected to come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a three-spoke steering wheel with a piano black insert, a digital instrument console, manual AC, and a centre console with a piano black insert.

Tata Tiago NRG BS6 ₹ N/A Onwards

Tata | Tiago NRG BS6 | Tata Tiago NRG BS6