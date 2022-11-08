Tata Motors celebrates production milestone of 50,000 EVs

Tata Motors has rolled out its 50,000th EV, the Nexon EV Max from its Pune facility. Currently, the company has three models in its EV range, which include the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the Tiago EV. The company aims at making EVs easily accessible and has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities, thereby helping consumers embrace EVs as their mode of personal mobility. Going forward, it is believed that Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in five years.

Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers. Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel prices and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”

