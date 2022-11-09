New Toyota Glanza CNG launched in India at Rs 8.43 lakh

Toyota has introduced the Glanza E-CNG in India with prices starting at Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in two variants: S and G. Simultaneously, the carmaker has also announced the arrival of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG, and the prices of the SUV will be revealed soon. It is to be noted that Toyota has started bookings for both of these CNG models across its dealerships in the country.

The Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, inline-four, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. While it makes 89bhp and 113Nm of torque here, it produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The ARAI claimed mileage of the Glanza CNG is 30.61km/kg. Notably, the power output and fuel economy figures of the Glanza CNG are identical to the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG.

It comes with LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, an instrument cluster with a TFT display, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota i-Connet, six airbags, keyless entry, an engine start/stop switch, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, fast USB charging ports, and more.

On the other hand, the Urban Cruiser Hyrydyer E-CNG will be available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, this engine generates 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. While the brand is yet to reveal the power output figures of the CNG version, the SUV has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.1km/kg in the CNG mode.

Speaking upon the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate VP, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Being a customer-centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the markets needs with a clear focus on customers’ aspirations and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray into the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.”

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Toyota Glanza E-CNG are as mentioned below:

Glanza E-CNG S — Rs 8.43 lakh

Glanza E-CNG G — Rs 9.46 lakh

