  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Toyota Glanza CNG launched in India at Rs 8.43 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 09 November 2022,17:24 PM IST

            Toyota has introduced the Glanza E-CNG in India with prices starting at Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in two variants: S and G. Simultaneously, the carmaker has also announced the arrival of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG, and the prices of the SUV will be revealed soon. It is to be noted that Toyota has started bookings for both of these CNG models across its dealerships in the country.

            The Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, inline-four, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. While it makes 89bhp and 113Nm of torque here, it produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The ARAI claimed mileage of the Glanza CNG is 30.61km/kg. Notably, the power output and fuel economy figures of the Glanza CNG are identical to the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG.

            It comes with LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, an instrument cluster with a TFT display, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota i-Connet, six airbags, keyless entry, an engine start/stop switch, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, fast USB charging ports, and more.

            Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

            On the other hand, the Urban Cruiser Hyrydyer E-CNG will be available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, this engine generates 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. While the brand is yet to reveal the power output figures of the CNG version, the SUV has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.1km/kg in the CNG mode.

            Speaking upon the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate VP, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Being a customer-centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the markets needs with a clear focus on customers’ aspirations and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray into the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.”

            Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Toyota Glanza E-CNG are as mentioned below:

            Glanza E-CNG S — Rs 8.43 lakh

            Glanza E-CNG G — Rs 9.46 lakh

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.48 Lakh Onwards
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Toyota Glanza | Glanza | Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Toyota Glanza CNG launched in India at Rs 8.43 lakh

            New Toyota Glanza CNG launched in India at Rs 8.43 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/09/2022 17:24:33

            Toyota will also announce prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG version soon.

            Tata Motors celebrates production milestone of 50,000 EVs

            Tata Motors celebrates production milestone of 50,000 EVs

            By Nikhil Puthran11/08/2022 22:09:20

            Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in five years

            Audi Q5 Special Edition introduced in India at Rs 67.05 lakh

            Audi Q5 Special Edition introduced in India at Rs 67.05 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran11/08/2022 21:11:51

            The limited edition Audi Q5 is based on the top-spec Technology variant

            Honda Cars India hits 2 million units production milestone

            Honda Cars India hits 2 million units production milestone

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/08/2022 13:40:05

            Honda Cars India currently sells the City, Amaze, City e:HEV, Jazz, and WR-V in India.

            Jeep Grand Cherokee bookings open; local assembly begins

            Jeep Grand Cherokee bookings open; local assembly begins

            By Nikhil Puthran11/07/2022 23:11:49

            Production of the fifth-generation model commenced at the Ranjangaon facility

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 75,000 bookings

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 75,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/07/2022 18:37:29

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in two distinctive petro-hybrid engine options.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted

            By Nikhil Puthran11/06/2022 23:48:49

            Prima facie the new model appears to be taller than the current Baleno hatchback

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin DBX

            Aston Martin DBX

            ₹ 3.82 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars