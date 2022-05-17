Tata Harrier available with new XZS variants

Indian automaker Tata Motors has introduced new XZS variants for the Harrier with prices starting at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between XZ and XZ+ trims, the new variants are available with manual and automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, Tata Motors recently announced two new colours for the SUV — Royale Blue and Tropical Mist.

The XZS comes with additional features over the XZ trim, such as a panoramic sunroof, a six-way electronically controlled driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and 17-inch alloy wheels. That said, Tata also offers dual-tone paints and Dark edition options.

The new variants get a 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine delivering 168bhp and 350Nm. This motor is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The Harrier takes on the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector.

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the new Tata Harrier variants:

Harrier XZS MT – Rs 20 lakh

Harrier XZS Dual-Tone MT – Rs 20.20 lakh

Harrier XZS Dark Edition MT – Rs 20.30 lakh

Harrier XZAS AT – Rs 21.30 lakh

Harrier XZAS Dual-Tone AT – Rs 21.50 lakh

Harrier XZAS Dark Edition AT – Rs 21.60 lakh

Tata Harrier ₹ 14.64 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Harrier | Tata Harrier