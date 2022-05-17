Hyundai partners with Tata Power to setup EV charging infra in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced a partnership with Tata Power to build an EV charging network and boost EV adoption in India at its dealerships. The MoU was signed between Hyundai Motor India and Tata Power at HMIL's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

HMIL currently has an existing network of 34 EV dealers in 29 cities, equipped with 7.2 kW AC chargers, and aims to expand the charging infrastructure network at its dealerships across the country. The vehicle charging time with a 60 kW DC charger is much lesser than that of the 7.2 kW AC charger.

Under this collaboration, public EV charging stations at Hyundai dealership locations will be installed and end-to-end charging solutions at home will be offered. The charging stations at Hyundai dealerships will be open for all electric vehicle customers and accessible through the Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile apps. HMIL will facilitate through its dealerships, space, and the necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will operate and maintain the charging stations.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, 'Realising Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and in line with our new brand direction of going ‘Beyond Mobility', Hyundai Motor India is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India’s robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai's vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness. Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power up the nation’s electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL dealerships along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles.”

