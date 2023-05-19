    Recently Viewed
            Tata Altroz to get a new XM+ (S) variant in its lineup

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 19 May 2023,13:55 PM IST

            Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz CNG in India in the coming weeks. The bookings of the same were commenced last month. Now, the news around the hatchback is that it will get a new XM+ (S) variant which will be available with all three powertrain options.

            This new variant will be positioned between the XM+ and XT variants. And over the XM+ variant, the new XM+ (S) variant will get additional features including an electric sunroof with voice commands, a shark fin antenna, rain-sensing wipers, and a digital instrument cluster.

            Under the hood, the Altroz comes equipped with three engine configurations: a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol+CNG, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and a six-step DCT unit. On the other hand, the CNG variants will only get a five-speed manual unit. As for the diesel engine, the transmission option is limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

            We expect the Tata Altroz XM+ (S) variant to command a premium of at least Rs. 20,000 over the XM+ variant.

