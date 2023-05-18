Toyota ramps-up production in India; begins third shift operations

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has commenced three-shift operations at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi from May, 2023. The move comes at the back of rising demand for its existing portfolio of products and new launches.

With the three-shift operations, Toyota claims that the plant’s production output will boost by over 30 per cent, thus enabling the brand to meet the strong booking numbers for its entire range of products sold in India. The announcement also means that the company will be generating additional employment of close to 25 per cent, including the increased intake from Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI).

Commenting on the occasion, Sudeep Dalvi, SVP and Chief Communication Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively to our entire product line-up. As we remain optimistic about the market, our “customer first” philosophy will continue to manifest across all our business decisions, one of which is the start of the third shift operation which is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by our offerings thus enabling us to meet the delivery commitments to our customers. Our team members are our biggest asset and we are happy that the third shift brings in new members into the Toyota family, we have ensured that all our team members feel safe and comfortable in the added shift through a series of welfare measures for overall well-being. As we look forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to build ever better and greener cars, contributing to India's vision of 'Make in India' and sustainable mobility. Together, we strive to deliver mass happiness to all”.

