Nissan Magnite Geza Edition bookings open; to be launched in India next week

Nissan Motor India has announced a special edition of the Magnite sub-four metre SUV, called Magnite Geza Edition. Bookings of the new version are now open for Rs. 11,000, with prices scheduled to be announced on 26 May.

According to Nissan, the Magnite Geza Edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its musical themes, and will hence come equipped with advanced infotainment features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto connectivity, and JBL-sourced speakers.

Elsewhere, the new Magnite Geza Edition gets a reverse parking camera, ambient lighting with app-based controls, a shark-fin antenna, and beige seat upholstery. A few notable safety features include ESP, TCS, HSA, and TPMS. Further, Nissan has revealed that it will introduce multiple updates for the Magnite later this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, 'The big, bold, and beautiful Nissan Magnite is a game changer with its unmatched value, high safety ranking, and low cost of maintenance. We are introducing the Magnite Geza Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhance the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers”.

Nissan Magnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

