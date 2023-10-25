Tata Altroz Racer spied; likely to be launched soon

Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Tata Altroz Racer has now been spied testing on the Indian roads. The test mule spotted was heavily camouflaged and in its production-ready form, hinting at the launch soon.

When compared to the standard variant, the Altroz Racer will boast both cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. In terms of design and styling, the hatchback will sport a complete black bonnet and roof, along with sporty black alloy wheels and black ORVMs. To differentiate, it will also get a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders.

Coming to the interior, as seen at the Auto Expo, the cabin will come wrapped in a dual-tone black and red interior theme. On the equipment front, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, ventilated leatherette seats, voice-assisted electric sunroof, air purifier, and a wireless charger.

Under the hood, the sports hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 120bhp and 170Nm of torque. This motor is borrowed from its SUV sibling, the Nexon, and will be coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. Compared to the iTurbo version, the Altroz Racer will produce an additional 10bhp and 30Nm of torque.

