            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 26 October 2023,13:23 PM IST

            The BMW X4 M40i has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 96.20 lakh (all-India ex-showroom). It’s being brought in a limited number via the CBU route and will be sold exclusively via BMW’s online store.

            Externally, BMW’s ‘other’ coupe SUV for India has that recognisable silhouette thanks to the sloping rear roofline, large overhang at the rear and rectangular tail lamps that wrap around the body. You also get some nice 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and of course the signature BMW kidney grille.

            The cabin is standard X4 fare with elements like a digital instrument cluster, a 12.0-inch display for the infotainment system, M badging in the steering, centre console and seats and chrome inserts all around. Other features include a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting with six selectable light designs.

            Left Side View

            Putting the M in the X4 M40i is a 3.0-litre inline six petrol producing 360bhp/500Nm and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You also get xDrive technology as standard while the 0-100kmph time is 4.9 seconds and the top speed is 250kmph. Its safety suite includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

            Dashboard

            Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. Now, we are really excited to announce the first-ever BMW X4 M40i and its introduction is a testimony to the enormous success of M-powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. Engineered to outperform and designed to outlast, the BMW X4 M40i is a daring disruptor. With its performance-oriented style, distinctive aesthetics and heightened power, you will be sure to set yourself apart from the pack.”

            All Popular Cars