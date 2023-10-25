Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept interior showcased

Suzuki has revealed the cabin of the eVX concept 2023 Japanese Mobility Show

Images of the cabin showcase an angular design with a large one-piece bezel-free display, rectangular four-spoke steering wheel and a bejewelled gear selector dial. Also visible are touch-sensitive controls for the windows and ORVMs.

What makes this cabin particularly interesting is that while a lot of the elements look futuristic like the steering wheel, design of the individual elements on the window and ORVM switches as well as the font on the infotainment system. Expect the feature list on the production-ready model to have things like HUD, wireless phone mirroring, level-2 ADAS, connected car technology, V2L, V2X as well as V2V technology.

Finally, the launch date- Maruti Suzuki has said that the production version of the eVX will be launched in 2025. The production-ready version will be the first EV not just for Maruti but for Suzuki globally itself. It is expected to be sourced, produced and even exported from India.

Maruti Suzuki eVX ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | eVX | Maruti Suzuki eVX