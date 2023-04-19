Tata Altroz CNG official bookings open

Tata Motors has commenced the bookings for the Altroz CNG ahead of its official launch in India. Interested buyers can book the CNG variant of the hatchback against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 from the authorised showrooms or the brand’s official website. The price reveal and deliveries are expected to take place in May 2023.

The Altroz CNG is the third offering, after the Tigor and Tiago, from the brand to get a CNG version. However, to free up more luggage space, Tata Motors has introduced the new twin-cylinder CNG technology. The spare wheel has been swapped for two 30-litre cylinders.

Powering the CNG hatchback is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 76bhp and 97Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the same engine produces 87bhp and 113Nm of torque.

As for the pricing, the CNG variant of the Altroz is expected to command a premium of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000 over the standard petrol variant. It will lock horns with the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.

