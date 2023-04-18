Volkswagen Virtus gets new variants and colour schemes for 2023

The Volkswagen Virtus has got a slew of updates for the year 2023. These updates were announced at the brand’s annual press conference and see the sedan get new colour schemes and a new GT manual variant. All these value additions for Virtus will enter the market from June 2023 onwards.

GT Plus MT

Currently, the fully loaded Volkswagen GT Plus variant is only available with the seven-speed DSG transmission and is priced at Rs. 18.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Looking to appeal to driving enthusiasts, Volkswagen will add a manual transmission version and call it the GT Plus MT. We expect that there will be a price reduction of Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh when compared to the two-pedal version. The 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine produces 148bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

Lava blue and Deep black pearl colour scheme

Along with adding a new manual variant, Volkswagen has also introduced two new colour schemes for the sedan- Lava Blue and Deep black pearl. The former is available with the GT Plus DSG while the latter can be had with the GT Plus MT.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus