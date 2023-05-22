Tata Altroz CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.55 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker commenced the bookings last month for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The Altroz CNG is available in six variants, namely, XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S).

On the outside, the Altroz CNG is identical to its petrol-only counterparts. However, there is a CNG badge to distinguish it from the standard petrol variants. Notably, the Altroz CNG comes equipped with an electrically adjustable sunroof with a voice command function, making it the first in the segment to offer this feature.

In terms of features, the Altroz CNG gets automatic headlamps, cruise control, six airbags, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Additionally, it will also come loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker setup, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and more.

Under the hood, the Altroz CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. This engine is tuned to produce 87bhp and 115Nm of torque in standard mode. Meanwhile, in CNG mode, it develops 72bhp and 103Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Altroz CNG:

Variants Ex-showroom prices XE Rs. 7.55 lakh XM+ Rs. 8.40 lakh XM+ (S) Rs. 8.85 lakh XZ Rs. 9.53 lakh XZ+ (S) Rs. 10.03 lakh XZ+ O (S) Rs. 10.55 lakh

Tata Altroz ₹ 6.60 Lakh Onwards

