Mahindra Thar achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

Launched in August 2020, the Mahindra Thar has become a very popular model for the Indian automaker. The carmaker recently announced that it has sold over one lakh units of the lifestyle off-roader in the country so far.

The Thar is currently offered in 4WD and RWD configurations, with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The off-roader is available in the price range of Rs. 10.55 to Rs. 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

In terms of features, the SUV comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, six speakers, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, TPMS, rear parking sensors, fog lamps, front power windows, and more.

Under the hood, the Thar gets the option of 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to produce 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.2-litre oil burner develops 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. As for the smaller 1.5-litre diesel mill, the power output stands at 117bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Notably, the powertrains now comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

