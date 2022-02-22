Skoda Slavia variant line-up revealed

Ahead of its arrival in India, the variant line-up for the Skoda Slavia have been revealed. The Slavia sedan will be offered in the Active, Ambition and Style trim levels and across five colour schemes. The 1.0-litre will be available across all three trim levels while the 1.5-litre TSI AT/MT will only be available in the Style variant.

The 1.0-litre TSI AT produces 114bhp/175Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic and of this, the latter is only available with the Ambition and Style variants. The 1.5-litre TSI engine produces 148bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

The Slavia is Skoda’s new C-segment sedan to replace the Rapid and rival the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. We will be driving the Skoda Slavia later this week and our opinion on the 1.0-litre engine variant will go live on 28 February while our driving impression for the 1.5-litre TSI will go live on 3 March.

Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

