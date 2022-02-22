Lexus NX facelift India launch on 9 March

Lexus India has finally announced the launch date of the NX facelift in the country. The refreshed Lexus NX will be introduced in India on 9 March, 2022. To be offered in the 350h guise across three variants, the pre-bookings for the luxury SUV commenced last month.

The Lexus NX facelift made its global debut in June last year. Since the model will be brought to India via the CBU route, we expect to see the same updates as the international model. On the design front, Lexus will keep the imposing spindle-shaped front grille untouched. However, changes have been made to the LED headlamps that will be sharper and will now integrate the DRLs inside the cluster. Other notable changes will be a new design for the alloy wheels, and a horizontal light car connecting the tweaked L-shaped LED tail lamps.

The Lexus will sport a revamped cabin that will witness modern tech and a revised layout. Sitting atop the dashboard will be a massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a redesigned centre console. The new steering wheel will command the seven-inch MID and a 10-inch head-up display will also be offered as an optional fitment.

As for the powertrain, the Lexus NX in the 350h version is powered by a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The gasoline motor will be tuned to produce 275bhp and 430Nm of peak torque and will be coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

