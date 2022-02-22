  • Type your location
      Kia India achieves a milestone of rolling out 5,00,000th car

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 22 February 2022,19:13 PM IST

      South Korean automaker Kia has achieved a historical milestone of dispatching half a million vehicles from the Anantapur facility. The brand accomplished this goal within just two and a half years of its inception. Kia had entered the Indian market when it introduced the Seltos in late 2019.

      At the same time, the manufacturer has achieved four lakh units sales milestone in India and has also exported one lakh made-in-India vehicles to as many as 91 nations across the world. Meanwhile, Kia recently launched the all-new Carens in the country.

      Kia’s latest offering for the Indian market, the Carens, is available in five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Besides this, The MPV comes powered by two petrol and one diesel powertrain options paired to either a manual or automatic gearbox.

      Speaking on the announcement, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, ”Half-a-million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services. Today, Kia is a part of 4 lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers.”

      He added, “Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country.”

      Kia Carens
