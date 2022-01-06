Skoda Slavia to be launched in India in March 2022

The Skoda Slavia will finally be launched in India in March 2022 and preceding that will begin to roll into showrooms next month. Bookings for the sedan have been open since 18 November and it’s being offered in the Active, Ambition and Style trim levels across two engine options and five colour options. We have had a chance to take a close look at the Slavia last year and you can read about that here or watch our video below.

The Slavia is Skoda’s second car under its India 2.0 plan and will be the Czech automaker’s major launch for this year. Once glance both inside and outside and you know you are in a modern Skoda with many of the elements shared with the Kushaq D-SUV. Feature highlights include LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and ventilated front seats.

There will be no diesel engine option for the Slavia and what will be on offer are Skoda’s 1.0-litre TSI with a six AT/MT as well as its 1.5-litre TSI that can be had with a six-MT or a seven-speed DCT. It’s a rival for the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus (which is the Slavia’s sister car).

Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

