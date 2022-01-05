  • Type your location
      Updated Toyota Camry teased for India ahead of launch

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Wednesday 05 January 2022,19:22 PM IST

      Toyota will launch an updated Camry in India shortly and ahead of its arrival, the hybrid sedan has been teased by the Japanese automaker. The model has already been on sale in international markets since November of last year and sees the car get some exterior as well as interior updates. 

      On the outside, the fascia has been updated with a new blue Toyota logo and bumpers. On the side, the wheels have been updated while at the rear gets a slightly updated set of LEDs for the tail lamps. The interior layout and elements remain the same but with a new touchscreen system and upholstery options. As part of the update, it gets a new safety suite that includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, intersection turn assist, emergency steering and lane trace assist. 

      Toyota Camry Left Rear Three Quarter

      The engine on offer is Toyota’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol motor that produces 215bhp/221Nm and mated to a CVT. There’s a 160kW battery pack and electric motors for low speed movement and additional boost while driving. 

      Toyota Camry Dashboard

      It’s expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh put it in contention with cars like the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the upcoming Audi Q3. 

