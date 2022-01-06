2022 Skoda Kodiaq to be launched in India on 10 January

Czech Republic carmaker Skoda will be launching the new Kodiaq in India on Tuesday, 10 January 2022. The refreshed model will feature a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the brand already began assembling the Kodiaq facelift at the Aurangabad plant in December.

The updated Kodiaq gets a redesigned front end with LED headlamps, new bumpers, tweaked rear lights and new alloy wheels. Moreover, Skoda has also given a new steering wheel, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker, 625-watt, Canton sound system, electronically adjustable front seats with memory function and more.

In terms of features, the India-bound Kodiaq gets nine airbags, an adaptive front light system, electronic stability control, mechanical brake assist, multi-collision braking, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone temperature control.

This SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The motor produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. In addition, the Kodiaq will also be equipped with a 4X4 system.

Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh Estimated Price

