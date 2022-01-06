  • Type your location
      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to be launched in India on 10 January

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 06 January 2022,17:21 PM IST

      Czech Republic carmaker Skoda will be launching the new Kodiaq in India on Tuesday, 10 January 2022. The refreshed model will feature a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the brand already began assembling the Kodiaq facelift at the Aurangabad plant in December.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Right Front Three Quarter

      The updated Kodiaq gets a redesigned front end with LED headlamps, new bumpers, tweaked rear lights and new alloy wheels. Moreover, Skoda has also given a new steering wheel, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker, 625-watt, Canton sound system, electronically adjustable front seats with memory function and more.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Dashboard

      In terms of features, the India-bound Kodiaq gets nine airbags, an adaptive front light system, electronic stability control, mechanical brake assist, multi-collision braking, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone temperature control.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Front Three Quarter

      This SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The motor produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. In addition, the Kodiaq will also be equipped with a 4X4 system.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh Estimated Price
