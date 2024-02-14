2024 Renault Duster makes global debut

The new generation Renault Duster has made its debut in the Turkey market. It’s the DNA cousin to its Dacia sibling and will make it to the Indian market soon. The new Duster gets an all new exterior styling, a revamped interior, and a hybrid powertrain.

The highlight of the new Duster are the redesigned LED headlamps with integrated Y-shaped DRLs and similarly styled tail lamps. The front is dominated by the massive silver faux plate, circular fog lamps, and plastic cladding on the bumpers. Adding to the muscular look are the chunky wheel arches along with roof rails and alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital seven-inch digital instrument cluster. The flat-bottom steering wheel with the new 2D brand logo is also new.

When the Duster makes its way to India, it is expected to be powered by a 120bhp, 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with hybrid tech.

