            Skoda Slavia Matte Edition launched in India at Rs. 15.52 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 13 October 2023,15:47 PM IST

            Skoda India has revealed the prices of the Slavia Matte Edition. The special edition is available in multiple variants and has a starting price of Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Matte comes painted in a Carbon Steel Matte hue.

            Slavia Matte prices

            VariantsPrices, ex-showroom
            Style Matte 1.0 ManualRs. 15.52 lakh
            Style Matte 1.5 ManualRs. 17.72 lakh
            Style Matte 1.0 AutomaticRs. 16.72 lakh
            Style Matte 1.5 DSGRs. 19.12 lakh

            Skoda Slavia engine options

            The Slavia 1.0-litre is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque whereas the 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains can be had in manual and automatic transmissions. 

            Slavia new features

            Skoda Slavia Seat Adjustment Electric for Front Passenger

            Further, the Slavia is now equipped with powered co-driver seat, footwell lamps, and a new sub woofer.

