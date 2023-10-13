Skoda Slavia Matte Edition launched in India at Rs. 15.52 lakh

Skoda India has revealed the prices of the Slavia Matte Edition. The special edition is available in multiple variants and has a starting price of Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Matte comes painted in a Carbon Steel Matte hue.

Slavia Matte prices

Variants Prices, ex-showroom Style Matte 1.0 Manual Rs. 15.52 lakh Style Matte 1.5 Manual Rs. 17.72 lakh Style Matte 1.0 Automatic Rs. 16.72 lakh Style Matte 1.5 DSG Rs. 19.12 lakh

Skoda Slavia engine options

The Slavia 1.0-litre is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque whereas the 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains can be had in manual and automatic transmissions.

Slavia new features

Further, the Slavia is now equipped with powered co-driver seat, footwell lamps, and a new sub woofer.

