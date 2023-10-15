Kia to set up EV production facility in India

Kia recently announced its global EV strategy as a part of its EV Day on 12 October, 2023 in Korea. While addressing the event, the South Korean automaker said that it is all set to kickstart a new EV production facility in India. It will not only produce electric vehicles for the domestic market but also export the vehicles that are manufactured here.

A total of eight production facilities have been planned by the car marque, with Korea serving as the central hub. Small and medium-sized EVs will be manufactured in Europe, while China will handle mid to large-sized EVs. Additionally, it plans to set up exclusive showrooms for its EV line-up in India.

Kia recently unveiled three new EV models, including the EV5 concept, EV3 SUV, and the EV4 sedan. Apart from this, the brand has already revealed the EV2 hatchback, EV6 crossover, and the flagship EV9 three-row SUV. Currently, the manufacturer retails the EV6 in India, prices for which start at Rs. 60.95 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 65.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

