Skoda Slavia Matte Edition announced; Kushaq and Slavia get feature updates

Ahead of the festive season in the country, Skoda India has introduced the Matte Edition of the Slavia along with feature updates for the top-spec variants of the Kushaq and the Slavia. Moreover, the prices of these models have also been revised and will be applicable for a limited period.

The Skoda Slavia Matte Edition comes painted in Carbon Steel exterior hue in a matte finish with gloss black contrasting highlights, like the one on the Kushaq Matte Edition. As for the powertrain, the special edition of the sedan can be had in two engine options, a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol. The former will come paired with a six-speed torque converter, while the latter will be mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Moving forward, Skoda has added powered front seats, illuminated footwell lighting, and a subwoofer mounted in the boot to the top-spec variants of the Kushaq and the Slavia. With this update, the prices for both the Slavia and the Kushaq start at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and these will be limited to the festive season.

Speaking on the enhanced portfolio, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Our product offensive is aimed at welcoming more customers into the Skoda family and coincides with the festive spirit in the country. It has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with the safest family cars and ensure a high level of customer satisfaction with our products and services. These festive offerings and enhancements in our products deliver on these fronts and offer fantastic value to our customers.”

