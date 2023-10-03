Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition and AMT-enabled model unveiled; Launch on 12 October

Nissan has kicked off its festival season with the unveiling of two major product enhancements for the Magnite in the form of the Kuro special edition and automated manual transmission for the 1.0 NA versions.

Magnite Kuro

The Nissan Magnite Kuro’s party trick is an all-black exterior paint scheme. In addition to the black paint scheme and red brake callipers, you also get silver inserts in the bumper and Kuro badging on the sides. Inside, you get a black roof liner, black sun visors and black door trims. Based on the top-spec XV variants, you now get as a part of the package themed floor mats and a bigger IRVM. The top-spec XV variant gets features like a wireless charger, climate control, 360-degree camera, digital instrument cluster, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED headlamps. Bookings for the Magnite Kuro edition have been open since September 14 and it is expected to be launched later this month.

Magnite AMT

Looking to cover the budget end of the segment with a two-pedal option, the Nissan Magnite AMT a.k.a EZ-Shift has been revealed ahead of a price announcement later this month. The Magnite AMT is available with the 1.0-litre NA petrol that produces 71bhp/96Nm and is mated to a five-speed automated manual transmission. The AMT will be available in the XE, XL, XV Executive and XV trim levels.

