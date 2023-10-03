New-gen Hyundai Verna scores five-stars in latest GNCAP crash test rating

The latest generation Hyundai Verna has scored a five-star GNCAP crash test rating making it the first locally manufactured Hyundai sold in India to achieve this figure and also becoming the third car in its category to get this rating.

In the tests, the Honda City and Maruti Ciaz rivals scored a 28.18/34 in adult occupant protection and 42/49 in child occupant protection. The car that was used in the test was fitted with six airbags, rear ISOFIX child seat mounting points, seatbelt pre-tensioners and ESC. However, this model had not been fitted with ADAS which the Verna now gets on its SX (O) variants for the Indian market.

Commenting on the achievement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, said “HMIL has achieved a key milestone in its roadmap for safer mobility, with Hyundai Verna being rated as five-Star, for adult and child occupant protection by GNCAP. We are not just a provider of smart mobility solutions, but also safer mobility solutions. HMIL will continue to spearhead efforts in raising vehicular safety standards in India, thus making Indian roads safer for all.”

The Hyundai Verna in this latest guise was launched earlier this year and can be had four trim levels across two engine and gearbox options. Prices currently start at Rs.10.96 lakh and top out at Rs. 17.37 lakh.

