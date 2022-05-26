Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to get smaller 8-inch infotainment system

The long-running semiconductor shortage has affected automakers around the world a great deal and in the latest instance, Skoda India has to replace the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in its Kushaq and Slavia with a smaller eight-inch unit. As claimed, this update will be applicable from 1 June, 2022.

The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit supports Skoda Play apps, Skoda Connect, and wireless SmartLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. It also comes with Sygic offline navigation and a valet mode. Meanwhile, the downsized eight-inch touchscreen infotainment gets wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the other hand, the entry-level trims will reportedly continue to feature the seven-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The Kushaq and Slavia are powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines. Skoda offers a choice of a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG transmission.