Kia EV6 bookings open; to be launched in India next month

Kia India has commenced bookings of the EV6 electric vehicle in the country ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 2 June, 2022. Only 100 units of the electric vehicle will be available in the first lot this year.

Customers can book the Kia EV6 for an amount of Rs 3 lakh at 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in India. The Kia EV6 will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The model will be offered in two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. The former will be capable of producing 225bhp and 350Nm, while the latter is tuned to produce 345bhp and 605Nm. We have driven the EV6 and you can read our review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same. The EV6 is a wonderful combination of bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the finest Kia offering that we are getting to the market.”