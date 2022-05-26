All-electric BMW i4 sedan launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh

German carmaker BMW has introduced the i4 in India at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The pure-electric sedan is available in three metallic paints — Black Sapphire, Sky Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White across a single trim, the eDrive40. That said, BMW will commence the deliveries of the sedan in July 2022.

The India-spec i4 comes with an 83.9kWh battery pack with a WLTP-certified range of 493-590km on a full charge. The rear-axle mounted electric motor produces 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. Besides this, the i4 supports up to 11kW AC three-phase charging and up to 205kW DC rapid charging.

The four-door electric sedan is identical to the combustion-engine powered 4 Series Gran Coupe in terms of design. To begin with, it features a tall and closed-off kidney grille, air curtains, LED headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

BMW offers two interior tone options: Canberra Beige with Black and Cognac with Black. Furthermore, the seats get Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery. Other in-cabin features include the BMW Curved Display setup consisting a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 17-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon surround system, reversing assistant, a wireless phone charging pad, glass roof, and more.