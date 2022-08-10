Skoda Kodiaq new batch bookings commence in India

Skoda India has re-opened its order books for the new batch of Kodiaq for Rs 50,000. Simultaneously, it has also increased the prices of all its trims by Rs 2.50 lakh. That said, Kodiaq’s new batch deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2023.

The Kodiaq is available in three variants — Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement (L&K). The carmaker assembles the SUV at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. Launched on 10 January this year, the new Skoda Kodiaq was sold out within 24 hours of the launch.

The key highlights of the Kodiaq include new headlamps and taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps with cornering function, keyless entry with request sensors on four doors, new steering wheel, upgraded eight-inch infotainment system, new 10.25-inch digital driver display, leather upholstery, nine airbags, metal pedals, a panoramic sunroof, 12-way powered driver seat with memory settings, 12-speaker 625-watt Canton sound system, wireless charging pad, three-zone temperature control, and so forth.

Powering the Skoda Kodiaq is a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system.

