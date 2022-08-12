New MG Hector teased again

MG, the British carmaker, has teased the all-new Hector ahead of its launch by the end of this year. Upon its launch, MG plans the Hector to sell the new Hector alongside the outgoing models. Meanwhile, the first teaser of the upcoming new Hector showed a large touchscreen infotainment in portrait orientation.

Going by the teaser image, the new Hector will feature a bigger grille with an argyle-patterned grille in chrome and new daytime running lights. Although the teaser photo only highlights the grille and DRLs, we expect it to come with redesigned front and rear bumpers, reshaped alloy wheels, and refreshed rear lights. Notably, the new Hector will likely feature various Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Inside, the most significant change for the cabin will be in the form of the new tablet-like 14-inch touchscreen infotainment. In addition, the interior is expected to get a restyled dashboard, fresh interior upholstery, and a new interior tone. Besides this, MG could offer a fully digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, and more connected car features.

It is believed that the new MG Hector will continue to be powered by the same powertrains as the on-sale model. Currently, the Hector and Hector Plus are available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit. MG offers a six-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission depending on the engine selection.

MG Hector ₹ 14.15 Lakh Onwards

