  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open; India launch on 18 August

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 10 August 2022,15:46 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki will launch the next-generation Alto K10 in India on August 18 and ahead of its arrival in India, the Japanese automaker has opened bookings for the hatchback. They have released a teaser image for the new K10 which shows the front of the vehicle indicating a new design for the fascia.

            This new Alto K10 will be offered in the LXi, VXi, and VXi+ variants. Each of these trims gets an optional variant and all of them are expected to get both MT and AMT trim levels. Pictures of the interior reveal that the car will get a grey and black dashboard with the highlight being a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment running Maruti Smart Play Studio.

            This Alto K10 moves to the Heartect platform and is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 66bhp/89Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

            Up until recently, the Alto K10 had a rival in the form of the Hyundai Santro but now with the Santro gone, its only major rival is the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre.

            Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
            Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | New Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kodiaq new batch bookings commence in India

            Skoda Kodiaq new batch bookings commence in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/10/2022 17:22:47

            Skoda Kodiaq's new batch deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2023.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open; India launch on 18 August

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open; India launch on 18 August

            By Desirazu Venkat08/10/2022 15:46:53

            Will be offered in six trim levels

            Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 24.44 lakh

            Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 24.44 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/10/2022 15:23:44

            The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition is available in petrol and diesel powertrain options.

            2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh

            2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat08/10/2022 12:34:11

            Available in two variants

            All-new Hyundai Tucson India launch tomorrow

            All-new Hyundai Tucson India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/09/2022 22:35:00

            The Tucson will be available in two variants, Platinum and Signature.

            Maruti to bring first EV to India by 2025

            Maruti to bring first EV to India by 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat08/08/2022 21:46:51

            Likely to be based on the Futuro-e concept

            Maruti Suzuki offering discounts across the range in August

            Maruti Suzuki offering discounts across the range in August

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/07/2022 17:34:56

            Discounts for both arena and Nexa

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

            Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

            ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Hyundai Tucson

            Hyundai Tucson

            ₹ 27.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            ₹ 71.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars