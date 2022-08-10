Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open; India launch on 18 August

Maruti Suzuki will launch the next-generation Alto K10 in India on August 18 and ahead of its arrival in India, the Japanese automaker has opened bookings for the hatchback. They have released a teaser image for the new K10 which shows the front of the vehicle indicating a new design for the fascia.

This new Alto K10 will be offered in the LXi, VXi, and VXi+ variants. Each of these trims gets an optional variant and all of them are expected to get both MT and AMT trim levels. Pictures of the interior reveal that the car will get a grey and black dashboard with the highlight being a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment running Maruti Smart Play Studio.

This Alto K10 moves to the Heartect platform and is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 66bhp/89Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

Up until recently, the Alto K10 had a rival in the form of the Hyundai Santro but now with the Santro gone, its only major rival is the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre.

Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh Estimated Price

