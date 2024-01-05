Skoda cars prices hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh

Last month, Skoda India announced a price hike across its models. The price rise was to be applicable from January 2024 and now the automaker has revealed the quantum of hike for Slavia and Kushaq.
Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to Rs. 64,400
The ex-showroom prices of select variants of the Slavia have been revised by up to Rs. 64,400. We give you a quick rundown of the variant-wise price revision below.
|Variants
|Price revision
|Active 1.0 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 64,400
|Ambition 1.0 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 14,400
|Ambition 1.0 TSI AT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 14,400
|Ambition 1.5 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 19,400
|Style 1.0 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 51,401
|Style 1.0 TSI AT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 61,401
|Style 1.5 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 11,401
|Style 1.5 TSI DSG
|Hiked by up to Rs. 11,401
Skoda Kushaq prices hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh
The SUV sibling, Kushaq gets a higher price revision for the lower variants.
|Variants
|Price revision
|Active 1.0 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh
|Onyx Edition 1.0 TSI
|Hiked by up to Rs. 40,000
|Ambition 1.0 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 66,500
|Ambition 1.0 TSI AT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 35,000
|Ambition 1.5 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 81,500
|Style 1.0 TSI MT
|Hiked by up to Rs. 48,000
|Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG
|Hiked by up to Rs. 41,500