Skoda cars prices hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh

Last month, Skoda India announced a price hike across its models. The price rise was to be applicable from January 2024 and now the automaker has revealed the quantum of hike for Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to Rs. 64,400

The ex-showroom prices of select variants of the Slavia have been revised by up to Rs. 64,400. We give you a quick rundown of the variant-wise price revision below.

Variants Price revision Active 1.0 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 64,400 Ambition 1.0 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 14,400 Ambition 1.0 TSI AT Hiked by up to Rs. 14,400 Ambition 1.5 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 19,400 Style 1.0 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 51,401 Style 1.0 TSI AT Hiked by up to Rs. 61,401 Style 1.5 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 11,401 Style 1.5 TSI DSG Hiked by up to Rs. 11,401

Skoda Kushaq prices hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh

The SUV sibling, Kushaq gets a higher price revision for the lower variants.

Variants Price revision Active 1.0 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 1 lakh Onyx Edition 1.0 TSI Hiked by up to Rs. 40,000 Ambition 1.0 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 66,500 Ambition 1.0 TSI AT Hiked by up to Rs. 35,000 Ambition 1.5 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 81,500 Style 1.0 TSI MT Hiked by up to Rs. 48,000 Ambition 1.5 TSI DSG Hiked by up to Rs. 41,500

